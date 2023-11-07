Trader AI review 2023

Invezz is an independent platform with the goal of helping users achieve financial freedom. In order to fund our work, we partner with advertisers who may pay to be displayed in certain positions on certain pages, or may compensate us for referring users to their services. While our reviews and assessments of each product are independent and unbiased, the order in which brands are presented and the placement of offers may be impacted and some of the links on this page may be affiliate links from which we earn a commission. The order in which products and services appear on Invezz does not represent an endorsement from us, and please be aware that there may be other platforms available to you than the products and services that appear on our website. Read more about how we make money >

Trader AI is an online crypto trading robot that automatically executes trades. Read this in-depth review to learn everything you need to know before using the platform.

This Trader AI review explores what the trading software can do, explores its key features, and investigates its claims of high accuracy. Our crypto experts have thoroughly tested the autotrader to help you decide if it’s legit or a scam.

Based on our research, Trader AI appears to be a genuine trading robot

We test every crypto robot extensively and only recommend software that looks legitimate. The results of our investigation suggest that Trader AI seems to be a genuine trading bot. To sign up for a free trial and test the software for yourself, follow the link below. Once you’ve done so, an account manager will call to explain how to create an account and set up the bot.

What is Trader AI?

Trader AI is a robot that uses algorithms to place and execute cryptocurrency trades automatically after users open accounts and invest funds. The platform’s website makes various claims about the size of the profits that can be made by using the software, although these claims cannot be verified.

Trader AI analyses a vast amount of data using technology and statistical algorithms to figure out the best trading opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. It then uses this information to place trades with established brokers 24/7.

It connects to its partnered brokers through an API that works in real time. The robot continuously sends and receives data back and forth through this API, to place trades and assess its performance.

Trader AI summary

Feature Trader AI Supported cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DASH Fees No fees Success rate 95.7% Minimum deposit $250 Mobile app? Yes Withdrawal speed 24 hours Demo account? Yes Leverage available 1000:1 Customer support Live chat, phone, email Verification required Yes Regulation CySEC regulated brokers More Trader AI features

About the Trader AI platform

How does Trader AI work?

Trader AI is an auto trading robot that uses computer algorithms to maximise trading potential in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It enables buying, selling, and trading Bitcoin without human intervention.

The Trader AI software analyses historical data, charts, patterns and graphs sourced from across the internet to derive the best trading strategies. It then executes trades through a network of partner brokers based on the information it gets from statistical and progression methods.

The Trader AI app claims that its algorithm can operate 0.01 seconds ahead of the market by doing this. It can then leverage this market advantage by acting within microseconds. This is a big claim to make, however, and it’s worth noting that it’s wise to set some parameters on how the crypto robot operates to ensure you’re protected against volatility in cryptocurrency markets.

What assets and products can be traded on Trader AI?

The Trader AI software works with the whole of the crypto market. The following selected cryptocurrencies are supported with the robot:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin (LTC)

In addition to this, it also offers to trade multiple cryptocurrency trading pairs and fiat currencies, including XRP/EUR, BTC/EUR, BTC/USD.

How much does Trader AI cost to use?

Trader AI claims to not charge any fees or commissions. You can also register an account with the software for free. However, to use it you are required to sign up with one of its partner brokers. When using the Trader AI platform with a broker, you will need to pay commissions on each trade it makes, this usually ranges between 1% and 2%.

What are the payment methods accepted by Trader AI?

To fund your account and begin trading, you must make an initial deposit of $250 with the automated trading bot. The available payment options include Maestro, Mastercard, and Visa. You can also use payment apps such as PayPal. Here’s a full list of available payment methods for Trader AI.

Credit card

Debit card

Bank transfer

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

Is there a Trader AI app for both mobile and laptop computers?

Yes, Trader AI is accessible on all desktop and mobile operating systems. You don’t need to download any software or an application, so as long as you have a browser and an internet connection, you can access Trader AI.

Trader AI also has a mobile app which you can download on any iOS or Android device. The Trader AI app makes it easy to trade while on the go. The mobile app shares many of the same features available on the web version.

Trader AI key features

Here are some of the key features that our experts found particularly useful and unique compared to other trading platforms.

User-friendly interface

Trader AI has been designed for both beginners and experienced crypto traders. Its interface is simple to use and adjusting the robot’s parameters is a quick process. You can sign up with the platform in just a few minutes and any changes you make take place immediately.

Dedicated personal account manager

When you sign up with Trader AI, you’ll be assigned a dedicated account manager who is on hand to help you set up your trading account. Your account manager can also help you make changes to your robot’s settings and is available via email or live chat, making it easy for novice traders to get started.

Free Trader AI demo account

Before using crypto trading platforms like Trader AI, practice on a demo account is recommended. With Trader AI, you can access its free demo account without depositing any money. This is an excellent way to access advanced trading tools without risking any money.

Trader other markets

One of the best features of Trader AI is that it can be used across several financial markets. While its name may suggest it only works on the Bitcoin market, our experts discovered it can be applied to forex trading, stock trading, and the wider cryptocurrency market.

Which brokers can I use with Trader AI?

Trader AI works with several brokers that offer leveraged trading in cryptocurrencies. These aren’t listed explicitly on its site but likely include EuropeFX, UFX, and 24option.

Can I trade assets with leverage?

Yes. It allows leveraged trading through the brokers with which it is partnered. Neither the robot nor the website gives details of the leverage criteria, however.

Please note that trading with leverage is highly risky and should not be attempted by novice traders. While leverage can lead to bigger profits, it also generates bigger losses. It can lead to your capital being wiped out quickly if the market fluctuates – which is common with cryptocurrency. Always start small so that your losses are minimal.

Can I open long and short positions with Trader AI?

Yes, you can open long and short positions with Trader AI. A trader can manually enter a specific position/trade that he wants to execute and the robot will automatically carry it out.

If you’re unfamiliar with the terms, check out our position trading course. But in short, a long trading position is when a person believes the price of something will rise, and a short position is when they believe it will fall.

How do I get paid? What about payouts?

To withdraw your funds, you need to fill out a withdrawal form. Please note that at this point, you will also be asked to submit your identification documents as this is part of necessary Know Your Customer checks.

All your profits and trading capital can be withdrawn directly to your bank account and you can request payouts daily. According to the website, Trader AI doesn’t charge any fees for this process.

What is Trader AI’s customer service like?

Before registration, you can contact Trader AI by filling out a contact type form available on their website. After successfully registering on its website, you can access their customer service via email and live chat. Here is a list of all available customer service methods on Trader AI.

Live chat

Email

Phone

Online contact form

Safety and security

Is Trader AI safe to use?

Our investigation into Trader AI revealed the trading robot is safe to use. It uses various advanced features such as SSL authentication, anti-virus, and anti-phishing measures to keep users safe. The automated software also partners with well-known brokers using advanced technology to protect users.

Is Trader AI regulated?

The Trader AI platform is not regulated. However, the brokers it is partnered with all are. CySEC is the regulatory body that provides licences to Trader AI’s partner brokers. CySEC is one of Europe’s largest and best-known regulators and offers protection to clients depending on location.

Is my money protected on Trader AI?

When you use The Trader AI software, you do not need to deposit any funds with the platform. Rather, you deposit funds with one of its partner brokers, and as just mentioned in the section above, they are all regulated by CySEC. With regulation comes some degree of protection through compensation schemes that many brokers are a part of.

Who owns Trader AI?

The official Trader AI website lacks any information about the owners and creators of the cryptocurrency robot. Many rumours online have surfaced claiming Trader AI is owned by a well-known celebrity. However, there has been little evidence to support this.

During our investigation into Trader AI, our experts discovered the platform is owned by a team of cryptocurrency traders and software developers with many years of trading experience. It is common practice for developers of trading robots to remain anonymous, especially in the crypto space, where privacy is an important factor.

What is the registration and verification process?

Registering on Trader AI requires you to provide your name and email address. In the next step, you will be asked to set a password and provide your contact number. You do not need to provide any personal identification documentation in this step. Once you have registered, verification usually takes a few minutes.

How to start trading with Trader AI

Step 1. Create an account with Trader AI Before you can start using the robot, you will need to create an account on the Trader AI’s official website. This quick and easy process will only take a few minutes. You will need to provide your basic contact information, including your email address. Step 2. Make a minimum deposit of $250 To start trading, you will need to deposit $250 or more. You don’t need to deposit directly with the Trader AI app but will need to create an account with one of its partner brokers. Once your brokerage account is open, select your preferred payment method and deposit funds. Step 3. Set up your Trader AI trading system Once you have your accounts up and running, it’s time to set up your Trader AI system. As we mentioned earlier, Trader AI is very user-friendly and adjusting settings is a simple task. You can choose what the bot will trade and how often it will buy and sell. Step 4. Adjust risk management settings To make sure you don’t lose too much money, it’s recommended you adjust the risk management settings for the robot. If you want to gamble, you can set it high, although it’s best to start slowly and build as you go along. This is important, especially in the crypto market where wild price swings occur frequently. Step 5. Start investing with Trader AI If you have switched on autotrading, the Trader AI robot will go ahead and start to find potential trades for you and execute them from the broker’s platform. Alternatively, you can also opt for manual trading and specify the conditions for opening or closing a trade yourself.

Has Trader AI been recommended by celebrities or appeared on TV?

Many online platforms have claimed that high-profile celebrities have used Trader AI or that the platform has been talked about on popular television shows. Invezz has researched these claims and can find no evidence that they are true. If you read about different celebs promoting this robot, you should be wary of the platform which has published that information.

Our team has researched three of the most commonly-cited claims linking the Trader AI platform to celebrities, with the results of our investigations below.

Is it true that Bear Grylls endorsed Trader AI?

No, it is incorrect that Bear Grylls has recommended people to use Trader AI. Bear Grylls (real name Edward Michael Grylls) is best-known for presenting television shows in the UK around the theme of survival. He uses his former experience as a serviceman in the SAS to give tips on how to survive in extreme situations.

Fact check: False. When examining these claims, we found no evidence that Bear Grylls has ever been associated with this platform.

Does Cillian Murphy use the Trader AI website?

Despite some online stories claiming this to be true, it is false that Cillian Murphy uses this platform. Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor and musician most famous for his appearances in Batman Begins, 28 Days Later, and the British TV show Peaky Blinders.

Fact check: False. Any claim that Cillian Murphy uses this crypto robot are false.

Has Karl Stefanovic publicly recommended the platform?

We found no evidence that Karl Stefanovic has spoken publicly about the Trader AI Website. Karl Stefanovic is a presenter on Australian television and best known as the co-host of the breakfast show Today, aired by Nine Network.

Fact check: False. Karl Stefanovic has no association with Trader AI.

Is there a Trader AI alternative?

There are lots of other Bitcoin bots out there. Many offer a similar service and are tailored to crypto trading, while others take a broader approach and let you trade stocks and forex as well. Here are some other trading platforms you might want to consider:

Immediate Momentum is a trading bot that uses machine learning to trade Ethereum and other ERC-20 cryptocurrencies.

Immediate Connect is a crypto auto trader with a trading system that’s easily adjustable to suit top cryptocurrencies and altcoins alike.

Bitcoineer is a crypto bot that uses a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to identify and place trades.

Altrix Edge is a cryptocurrency trading bot that offers signals and automated trading for cryptos on the Ethereum blockchain.

Bitcode Method is a crypto auto trader with a trading system that’s easily adjustable to suit top cryptocurrencies and altcoins alike.

Trader AI is a fully automated crypto robot that uses advanced technology to craft highly optimised trading strategies on crypto, stocks, and more.

Our top robot trading tips for beginners

When using a robot to trade cryptocurrencies, there’s a lot that you need to be aware of. It may just feel like you deposit funds and let the robot do the rest, but our team of experts have come up with the following advice that it’s important to read before getting started:

Familiarise yourself with trading. Trading cryptocurrencies is a complex process, and it’s important to grasp the basics before you get involved. By learning about trading in general, you will be better able to set up the trading robot to work most effectively. Understand cryptocurrency space. Having more knowledge of the asset you are trading is important when making any trade, but especially so in such a wide-ranging environment as cryptocurrency. Practice with a demo account. Even though you can start live trading immediately upon setting up an account on a robot, we strongly advise you to trade on the demo account first. This will help you familiarise yourself with the platform before risking any of your capital. Start small and build gradually. The best strategy is to start with a small amount of money and grow your portfolio and profits over time. This will help you hone your trading skills and keep risk to a minimum. Only invest what you can afford to lose. This is a central tenet of trading, it’s always important to be financially responsible when investing in anything. Markets can be volatile and losses can come as easy as profits, so don’t risk money you couldn’t live without.

Our verdict

Trader AI’s automated trading robot offers a good number of cryptocurrencies that can be traded when compared to some of its competitors, and while there are positive reviews of the platform, likely, the sensational stories of people earning fortunes in record time using the software are not true.

Beginner traders should be cautious and learn about cryptocurrency trading before trusting their money with a trading robot. The use of Trader AI is more appropriate for traders who are familiar with cryptocurrency markets and can use it as a tool to fine-tune their trading strategies and programme it to enact trades when they cannot do so.

Always be careful when investing in the cryptocurrency market and do as much research as possible before starting to trade. It is possible to make good profits, but like any investment opportunity, it comes at a risk to your capital and your chances of success are likely to be higher if you arm yourself with the requisite knowledge.

Our methodology

Helping people make better financial decisions is at the heart of our mission at Invezz.

We test each crypto robot to provide clear, accessible guidance on the service it offers and how it compares to the 63+ other platforms we review. Testing is carried out by our panel of crypto experts, analysts, and active traders who sign up to the robot, conduct research, and score the service.

To supplement our practical testing and experience, we research the AI robot to gather any further relevant information and provide context to help you decide whether the automated trading platform is right for your investing needs. We read online customer reviews, app reviews on the Play Store and App Store, and conduct user surveys to get feedback from real people about what works, and what doesn’t.

The robot is awarded a final score based on 130+ data points across 8 ranking categories: cost, reliability, user experience, deposit & withdrawals, investing options, range of products/markets, research & analysis tools, and the availability of educational & learning resources.

We work closely with each individual robot to ensure all factual information displayed here is accurate. All data is then fact-checked by an independent reviewer. You can learn more about our expert panel and how we test, rate, and review platforms in our review process.

FAQs

Is Trader AI legitimate or not? Trader AI does offer automated robot trading services, but its exaggerated claims of generating millions in profits are dubious. The robot enables users to have cryptocurrency trades placed for them without the need for human intervention. Additionally, it also allows a trader to place manual trades based on customisable parameters. But it is important to note that the claims of notable celebrities having endorsed Trader AI are untrue. Is it easy to open a Trader AI account? Yes, the process of registering and verifying an account on Trader AI is quick and easy. First, a user needs to provide their name and email address, you will then need to submit your contact number. The process for verification might take around 30 minutes, but after that you’re good to go. Currently, the robot is not available in all countries, and you will see an error message displayed if you’re unable to access the robot’s services for this reason. Can I withdraw cryptocurrency from Trader AI? No. While you can trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, withdrawals are paid out in the form of fiat currency. Withdrawals are carried out from the broker’s platform that are partnered with Trader AI, and as these platforms trade cryptocurrency using CFDs, no cryptocurrency coins are involved. Is Trader AI an MLM or Affiliate scam? Trader AI does enable users to participate in automatic trading, but it also indulges in misleading marketing practices. The robot claims to have won trading awards but there is a lack of proper attestation to its statements, and reports of user making thousands of dollars overnight are unverifiable. Does Trader AI really work as described? In terms of placing trades automatically through its robot yes, but its assertion of members generating $1300 in profits are not proven and are very unlikely to be true. The robot analyses data using algorithms in order to derive outcomes of a trade and further places the trade on behalf of the user. Overall the robot works, but maybe not as efficiently as Trader AI claims it does. How much does it cost to use Trader AI? According to the Trader AI official website, there are no fees for accessing services of the robot. However, a user might incur fees as a percentage of the trade that goes towards a broker’s platform. How do I delete my Trader AI account? Deleting your account on Trader AI involves two steps: contacting the partnered broker and then closing your account with the robot. You first need to withdraw your funds from the broker’s account, and after this you can submit a request to delete your account.

